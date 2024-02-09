Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

