Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NYSE:TOL opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

