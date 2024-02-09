Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.17% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

