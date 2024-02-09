Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 26.90% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the second quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LOPP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.