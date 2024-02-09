Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 14,000 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Hawkins worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

