Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 284,640 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 280.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

