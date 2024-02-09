Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.49% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

