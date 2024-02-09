Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,620.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,076.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

