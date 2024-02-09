Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

POR opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

