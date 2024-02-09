Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $10,979,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TTE opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

