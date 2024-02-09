Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.33 Million Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.85% of Limoneira worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $319.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.56. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

