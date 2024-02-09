Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.12 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

