Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.97 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $99.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

