Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.04 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.