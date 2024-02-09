Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 156,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Ingredion



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

