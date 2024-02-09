Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.58 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

FMC Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE FMC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

