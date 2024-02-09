Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.89 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 363.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.48% of Napco Security Technologies worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.