Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.74 Million in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,645,000.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
