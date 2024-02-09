Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.53% of Surmodics worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Surmodics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Surmodics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.05. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

