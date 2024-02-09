Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 12,000 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

