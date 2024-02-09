Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,700 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

