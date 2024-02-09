Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 500 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.