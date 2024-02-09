Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 95,500 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.28% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

