Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

