Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

