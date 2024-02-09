Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.76% of The Shyft Group worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.68.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

