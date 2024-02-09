Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,100 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.28% of Westrock Coffee worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $10.09 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

