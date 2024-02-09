Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,555 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

