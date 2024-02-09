Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 17,513 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

FHN stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

