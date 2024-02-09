Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 32,367 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,367 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.38% of i3 Verticals worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

