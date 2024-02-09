Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 33,357 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,357 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.