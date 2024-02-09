Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 840 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.14.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.