Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 87 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $585.50 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

