Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.64% of Calavo Growers worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

