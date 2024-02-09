Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 925 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.25% of IMAX worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Stock Performance
NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $765.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IMAX Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
