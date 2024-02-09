Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.
Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance
Gatekeeper Systems stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.
About Gatekeeper Systems
