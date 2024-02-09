Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

Gatekeeper Systems stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

