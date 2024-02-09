Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $118.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.30. Approximately 308,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 718,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Generac by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

