General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.50

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $269.50 and last traded at $269.21, with a volume of 42715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
