Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire Buys 90,000 Shares

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,154.19).
Getech Group Stock Up 11.1 %
GTC stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. Getech Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22).
Getech Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getech Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.