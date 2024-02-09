Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire Buys 90,000 Shares

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,154.19).

Getech Group Stock Up 11.1 %

GTC stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. Getech Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22).

Get Getech Group alerts:

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.