Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

