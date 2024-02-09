Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (GLADZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 3rd

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLADZ opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $25.40.
About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
