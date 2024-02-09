Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

