Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $20.02

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $25.20. Green Plains shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 484,938 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

