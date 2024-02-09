Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Acquires 29,999 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) insider Isabel Liu bought 29,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,803.43).

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.63) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52-week low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.50 ($2.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.22. The company has a market capitalization of £287.29 million, a P/E ratio of 715.71 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

