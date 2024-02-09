HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after buying an additional 785,442 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

