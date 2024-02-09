Head to Head Analysis: Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Group and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.28 $597.00 million $53.86 6.58 Enstar Group $789.00 million 5.47 -$870.00 million $41.82 6.43

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enstar Group. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Group and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Group currently has a consensus target price of $450.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Everest Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00% Enstar Group 65.96% 20.49% 4.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Group beats Enstar Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

