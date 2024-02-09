Head to Head Analysis: Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Mitsubishi Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -10.61% -71.46% -18.50% Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Mitsubishi Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $66.34 million 0.96 -$6.74 million ($0.41) -9.39 Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A $0.90 15.58

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Flux Power has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Electric has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mitsubishi Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and Mitsubishi Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Mitsubishi Electric.

Summary

Flux Power beats Mitsubishi Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others. The company also provides programmable logic controllers, inverters, servomotors, hoists, magnetic switches, circuit breakers, time and power meters, uninterruptible power supply, industrial fans, computerized numerical controllers, electrical-discharge and laser processing machines, industrial robots, clutches, automotive electrical equipment, electric powertrain systems, car electronics and mechatronics, and others. In addition, it offers satellite communications and radar equipment, satellites, antennas, missile and fire control systems, broadcasting and information systems equipment, network security systems, and systems integration products; and power modules, and power modules, optical and LCD devices, and others. Further, the company provides air conditioners, chillers, showcases, compressors, refrigeration units, air-to-water heat pump boilers, ventilators, hot water supply systems, IH cooking heaters, LED bulbs, indoor lighting, LCD televisions, refrigerators, electric fans, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, jar rice cookers, microwave ovens, and others. Additionally, it offers procurement, logistics, real estate, advertising, finance, and other services. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.