Head-To-Head Contrast: Allstate (NYSE:ALL) versus GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allstate and GAINSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $51.41 billion 0.82 -$1.31 billion ($7.93) -20.40 GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GAINSCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allstate.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allstate and GAINSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 4 11 1 2.71 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allstate presently has a consensus target price of $154.06, indicating a potential downside of 4.75%.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate -3.51% -10.95% -1.55% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

About Allstate

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call centers, retailers, voluntary benefits brokers, strategic partners, financial specialists, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About GAINSCO

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

