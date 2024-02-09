Head to Head Contrast: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) and Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Altitude Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -40.42% -30.65% -22.03% Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $377.24 million 0.47 -$83.77 million ($5.74) -1.32 Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Inogen and Altitude Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altitude Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inogen.

Volatility & Risk

Inogen has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inogen and Altitude Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 2 0 0 1.67 Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.54%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Summary

Inogen beats Altitude Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; and related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

