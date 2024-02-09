Head-To-Head Survey: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 15 3 0 2.11 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus target price of $61.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 17.83% 50.33% 16.77% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $45.01 billion 2.20 $8.03 billion $3.86 12.62 Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptoms; Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.